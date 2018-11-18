Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

APO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 102,193 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $2,908,412.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,955,117 shares of company stock worth $55,922,266. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

