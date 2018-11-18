Apollon Price Tops $0.0056 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. Apollon has a market cap of $705,686.00 and approximately $5,000.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00043034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000919 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 130,217,246 coins and its circulating supply is 126,961,530 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.