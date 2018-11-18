Appian Corp (APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $55.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Appian reported sales of $50.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $222.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.06 million to $222.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $255.11 million, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $259.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 412,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.81. Appian has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

In related news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 375,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,669,643.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $90,993.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,080,167 shares of company stock worth $28,442,017 and sold 307,645 shares worth $10,167,814. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Appian by 9.1% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

