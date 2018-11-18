Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (ARCI) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Head to Head Survey

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and Bed Bath & Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer 0 0 0 0 N/A Bed Bath & Beyond 8 10 0 0 1.56

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus price target of $15.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer does not pay a dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer -23.05% -9.87% -6.12% Bed Bath & Beyond 2.81% 12.52% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and Bed Bath & Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer $41.54 million 0.09 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $12.35 billion 0.14 $424.85 million $3.12 4.07

Bed Bath & Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer.

Volatility and Risk

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of March 3, 2018, the company had a total of 1,552 stores, includes 1,017 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 276 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 119 buybuy BABY stores; 83 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! names; and 57 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, facevalues.com, christmastreeshops.com, andthat.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, worldmarket.com, ofakind.com, onekingslane.com, personalizationmall.com, chefcentral.com, and decorist.com. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an authority in home décor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.