Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

AGTC stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply