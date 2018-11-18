Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

AGTC stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 67.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 213,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

