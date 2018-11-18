Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4,214.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,665 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Nomura decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/applied-materials-inc-amat-shares-bought-by-thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc.html.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.