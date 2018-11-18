APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0949 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $460,063.00 and $11,112.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00001702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006740 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 4,847,869 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

