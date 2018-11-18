Arconic Inc (ARNC) Stake Increased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75,706.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares during the period. Arconic makes up 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 42.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 469,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,433,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 1,270.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 119,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 219.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 248,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arconic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of ARNC opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. Arconic Inc has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/arconic-inc-arnc-stake-increased-by-rational-advisors-llc.html.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.