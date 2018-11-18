Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Trading Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $42.47 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 29,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 483,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the third quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,729,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.08 and a quick ratio of 26.08.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 452.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

