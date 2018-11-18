Ark Price Hits $0.51 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00009056 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bit-Z and Cryptomate. Ark has a total market cap of $53.85 million and $218,969.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00082030 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000457 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 137,711,294 coins and its circulating supply is 106,461,294 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z, COSS, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

