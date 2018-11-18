Arrow Electronics (ARW) vs. Cool (AWSM) Financial Survey

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) and Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arrow Electronics and Cool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 0 2 3 1 2.83 Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than Cool.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 1.84% 15.12% 4.70% Cool -37.67% -158.86% -42.24%

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Cool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $26.81 billion 0.24 $401.96 million $7.56 9.93 Cool $23.39 million 1.03 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Cool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Cool on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. It has a strategic alliance with AECOM. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

