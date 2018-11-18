ASML Holding NV (ASML) Receives €199.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €199.14 ($231.56).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €193.00 ($224.42) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

About ASML

