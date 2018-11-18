AstroNova Inc (ALOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 264,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harold Schofield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,507.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.11. AstroNova Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

