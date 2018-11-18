Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) Stake Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,219 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $67,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after acquiring an additional 315,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 105,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA opened at $37.28 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $283,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,554,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher sold 21,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $777,586.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,892 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

