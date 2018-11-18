Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $99.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

