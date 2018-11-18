Aumann (AAG) PT Set at €72.50 by Commerzbank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €72.50 ($84.30) price target by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

ETR AAG opened at €38.40 ($44.65) on Friday. Aumann has a 1 year low of €48.09 ($55.92) and a 1 year high of €94.67 ($110.08).

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells systems for the automotive and other industries in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-mobility and Classic segments. The E-mobility segment designs, manufactures, and sells machinery and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, railway, and other mobility industries; manufactures machinery and production lines for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, such as energy storage systems; and offers product support services, such as maintenance, repair, spare part supply, and engineering services.

