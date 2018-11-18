Ausnet Services Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (AST)

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Shares of ASX:AST opened at A$1.67 ($1.18) on Friday. Ausnet Services has a 12-month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of A$1.96 ($1.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.33.

Ausnet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

