Autonio (NIO) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Autonio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Autonio has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30,186.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223440 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.71 or 0.10006371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009841 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,820,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

