AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Holdings Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of AutoZone worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 47.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 332.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $790.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $827.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $590.76 and a 12 month high of $832.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 99.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 57.92 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total transaction of $7,218,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $10,533,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

