AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Director Sells $2,145,017.16 in Stock

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Director Anthony B. Evnin sold 1,147,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $2,145,017.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony B. Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Anthony B. Evnin sold 325,139 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $617,764.10.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $1.89 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $239.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.00.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, National Securities lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

