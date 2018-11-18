Axa Has $100.64 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,526 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.16% of Celgene worth $100,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Celgene in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

CELG opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.91 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. Research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

