B. Riley Lowers Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target to $33.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $35.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 61.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,016.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 24,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.