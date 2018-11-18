Badger Daylighting (BAD) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

TSE:BAD opened at C$31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Badger Daylighting has a 52 week low of C$22.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Michael James Tunney bought 2,250 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.19 per share, with a total value of C$49,927.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,550 shares of company stock worth $56,479.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

