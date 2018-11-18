BAE Systems plc (BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.11 ($8.90).

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised BAE Systems to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($8.36) in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 708 ($9.25) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, insider Alan Garwood sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18), for a total transaction of £64,791 ($84,660.92).

LON:BA traded down GBX 13.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 527.80 ($6.90). The company had a trading volume of 7,571,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 533.50 ($6.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 682.50 ($8.92).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

