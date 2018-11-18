Bancorp (TBBK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.71

News headlines about Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

TBBK opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

