Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Rating Reiterated by Brean Capital

Brean Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NYSE:BXS opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

