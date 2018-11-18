Bank of America Corp DE Sells 102,880 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 372.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,770,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after buying an additional 3,761,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,824,000 after buying an additional 505,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at $4,456,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the second quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Inovalon by 1,753.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 194,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 184,455 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovalon news, COO Jason Capitel acquired 20,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,632.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 50.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

INOV opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.53 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

