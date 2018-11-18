Bank of Montreal Can Buys 9,148 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 25,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,464,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRG opened at $16.10 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/bank-of-montreal-can-buys-9148-shares-of-kite-realty-group-trust-krg.html.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.