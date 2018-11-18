Bank of Montreal Can Has $404,000 Holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,047,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,964,000 after buying an additional 3,072,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,900,000 after buying an additional 157,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,870,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,226,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.94 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

