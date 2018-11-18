Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,135 Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,088,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPG stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.91. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $122.28.

GLPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

