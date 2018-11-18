Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.23 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $51,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 469,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $450,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NYSE CHK opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

In related news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 871,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-51-23-million-position-in-chesapeake-energy-co-chk.html.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.