Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.85 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $51,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 240.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,025,000 after purchasing an additional 431,313 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 194.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 240,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 158,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 30.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 554,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $106.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

