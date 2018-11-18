Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 959 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Healthequity worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthequity by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $85.30 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 157.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Healthequity had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $371,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

