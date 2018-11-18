Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) to report sales of $5.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia reported sales of $5.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.15 billion to $24.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Nova Scotia.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.39. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

BNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.91. 516,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,136. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.6539 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,945,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,199,742,000 after buying an additional 5,709,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,478,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,010,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741,346 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,500,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,111,000 after buying an additional 2,204,950 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,920,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,607,000 after buying an additional 1,159,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

