Bank of SC Co. (BKSC) Insider Buys $11,820.00 in Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Douglas H. Sass bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $11,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,281.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. 460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The firm has a market cap of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.15. Bank of SC Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of SC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of SC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of SC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of SC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

