Barclays Analysts Give NorthWestern (NWE) a $62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $62.00 target price on NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 551,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.08. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $121,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $54,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 344.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

