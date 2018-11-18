Barclays Raises EOG Resources (EOG) Price Target to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Barclays currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.26.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.20. 6,039,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

