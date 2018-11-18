Barclays Reiterates “Average” Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $650,249,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $3,275,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 194.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 726,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,258,000 after buying an additional 479,249 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.