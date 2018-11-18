Basf (BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) target price by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.95 ($104.60).

BAS opened at €69.37 ($80.66) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a one year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

