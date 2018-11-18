Belo Sun Mining (BSX) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) rose 17.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 218,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 576,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 364,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$76,608.00. Also, insider Valley Gold Master Fund L. Sun bought 626,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,650.89. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,617,909 shares of company stock worth $2,588,433 in the last ninety days.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

