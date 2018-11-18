Benz Trading 20.8% Higher This Week (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 149.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Benz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Benz has a market cap of $189,053.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benz has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00214962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $549.96 or 0.09874742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 144,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,496,643 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.