Berenberg Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €140.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €164.00 ($190.70) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.11 ($175.71).

ETR ZO1 opened at €140.00 ($162.79) on Thursday. zooplus has a 1-year low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 1-year high of €200.15 ($232.73).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

