Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to post earnings per share of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the lowest is $2.36. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $218.41. 4,338,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,670. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

