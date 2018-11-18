Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,348,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,852,000 after purchasing an additional 871,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,782,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,204,000 after purchasing an additional 177,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,644,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,045,000 after purchasing an additional 728,064 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,541,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,518,000 after purchasing an additional 969,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,206,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

CCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE CCE opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

