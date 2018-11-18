Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 436.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 225,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 86,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 74,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

ICUI stock opened at $242.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.97 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 15.20%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pfizer Inc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $523,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $238,555.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,511,920 shares of company stock valued at $526,731,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/bessemer-group-inc-decreases-position-in-icu-medical-incorporated-icui.html.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.