Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,872 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 739,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,130,000 after acquiring an additional 512,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,988,000 after acquiring an additional 503,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,815,000 after acquiring an additional 161,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,937,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,781,000 after acquiring an additional 119,936 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.11.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $459,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $241.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

