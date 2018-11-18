BidaskClub Upgrades Altaba (AABA) to “Hold”

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AABA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Altaba to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

Shares of AABA opened at $63.59 on Friday. Altaba has a 1-year low of $55.76 and a 1-year high of $82.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altaba by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,029,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 486,035 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altaba by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altaba by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 64,603 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Altaba by 12.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altaba during the third quarter worth about $154,000.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

