Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

