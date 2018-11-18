Bitcoin Diamond Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $206.03 million and $724,178.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00023799 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, C-CEX and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00019467 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00036157 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00124316 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, C-CEX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx, LBank, Exrates, QBTC, BtcTrade.im, BigONE, Crex24, Kucoin, YoBit and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

