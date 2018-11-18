BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th. BJs Wholesale Club has set its FY19 guidance at $1.17-1.24 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BJ opened at $21.04 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $32.92.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 302,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $7,593,940.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 61,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $1,547,701.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,430,535 shares of company stock valued at $400,833,662.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

